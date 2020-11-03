What to know for same-day voter registration in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your next opportunity to cast your ballot will be Election Day tomorrow, with 125 voting locations slated to open around Clark County.

“I believe in showing up to vote,” stated voter Kenneth Broderick.

With hours to go until Election Day, hundreds of people dropped off ballots at the Election Headquarters Monday.

“Feel good about it, feel good about it,” said voter Todd Phillips. ‘Feel like things is going to happen. Change is coming.”

Election Day voting locations will open bright and early at 7 a.m., then close at 7 p.m. You can vote as long as you are in line before 7 p.m.

“Whichever way you are going to vote, that is fine,” said Broderick, “just show up and vote. The fact that how many people I see here, it warms my heart.”

So far, 1.1 million people have cast their ballots in Nevada.

If you have not yet registered, it isn’t too late. You can register in-person same day, but there are some documents you must take, such as an ID that matches your current address.

“The local turnout looks like it is going to be highest this year than we have seen in many, many election cycles,” revealed Ken Miller, UNLV assistant professor of political science.

Miller expects a busy day tomorrow. He believes there will be people turning out to register same day.

“Both parties have been focused on this, so there will be some effect there,” Miller explained. “We have already seen the interest in this election is extremely high, so I would be surprised if we did not see any new voters showing up.”

If you have your mail ballot, you can still drop it off in person come Election Day. If you want to mail it, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

For more information on locations for tomorrow, click here. You can also find additional information on same-day registration requirements here.