What to expect from the candidates at Las Vegas forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker interviews HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel ahead of the 2020 Public Service Forum sponsored by AFSCME, held in Las Vegas on August 3.

The lineup of candidates included former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Steve Bullock, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Seth Moulton, Rep. Tim Ryan, business leader and philanthropist Tom Steyer, and author Marianne Williamson.