WEB EXTRA: St. Sen Mo Denis talks school funding, state budget ahead of 2021 legislative session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Senator Mo Denis took some time to speak with Politics Now host John Langeler ahead of the 2021 Legislative session.

In the interview with Politics Now, Denis talks about implementing the weighted funding formula for schools that he helped write, ways the state can come up with new revenue to try and fill it’s pandemic-caused budget hole and the importance of expanding Nevada’s businesses past it’s tourism based model.

St. Sen. Denis also talks about the possibility of using federal funding to try and keep some agencies and services afloat.

You can watch his full interview in the video above.