WEB EXTRA: St. Sen. Minority Leader James Settelmeyer talks education, reaching across the aisle ahead of 2021 legislative session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer sat down with Politics Now host John Langeler to talk about the 2021 legislative session starting on Monday.

In his interview with Politics Now, State Senator Settelmeyer talks about why education, and getting kids back in the classroom, is his number one issue this session.

He also touches on why he wants the legislature to have more control over decisions made during the pandemic and if there will be an unity across the aisle during the session.

The Republican leader also describes what election-related bills Republicans will be pushing during the session.

You can catch that entire interview in the video above.