WEB EXTRA: St. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer talks DETR, esports and elections with Politics Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican State Senator Ben Kieckhefer has been on the forefront of legislation that helps Nevada adopt new technology, from blockchain to cryptocurrency and even esports.

In this interview with Politics Now host John Langeler, St. Sen Kieckhefer discusses his efforts to create the country’s first esports commission.

He also talks about changes that may be coming to the state’s unemployment system and the possible transition to a primary system in Nevada.

You can watch his full interview in the video above.