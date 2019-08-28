WEB EXTRA: Sen. Kamala Harris addresses organized labor, poll numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California state Senator Kamala Harris talked organized labor and her poll numbers during the Nevada State AFL-CIO Convention on Wednesday.

Harris said current circumstances demand we speak the truth that America’s economy is not working for working people. She also said organized labor has been where all workers, whether apart of labors or not, have benefited.

She believes we need to compete to become stronger, and by doing so, invest in the American worker.

When asked about election polls, Harris says the only poll that matters is on election day.