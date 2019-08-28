WEB EXTRA: Sen. Cory Booker outlines his run for the Oval Office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Jersey state Senator Cory Booker spoke about his run for president during the Nevada State AFL-CIO Convention on Wednesday.

Booker says he’s happy to see the Democratic field whittling down and looks forward to Americans tuning into the next debate in Houston. He says the candidate field is vibrant with a wide array of views and ideas.

During the Q&A session, Booker told 8 News Now’s Orko Manna that he is the “guy with the boldest vision” regarding gun control and the economy.

He has a personal tie to Nevada, where his mother lives and several family members passed.