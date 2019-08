LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minnesota state Senator Amy Klobuchar outlined three policies to combat gun violence during her speech at the Nevada State AFL-CIO Convention on Wednesday.

She commended Nevada for closing the gun show loophole and says we need to vote three additional bills into law to close other loopholes.

The three bills outlined are universal background checks, closing the Charleston loophole and one created by Klobuchar herself, which would close the boyfriend loophole.