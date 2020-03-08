WEB EXTRA: Ross Miller on running for a Clark County Commission seat

Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller about his run for the Clark County Commission District C seat. Larry Brown will be term-limited out of that seat. Sebelius asks why he is running for a local office, how he thinks Clark County should tackle it’s water issues, what the best way to tackle homelessness is, and Miller weighs in on why he thinks it is important for government agencies to be way more transparent than they are being now.

