WEB EXTRA: Republican Congressional candidate Dan Rodimer

Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer. Rodimer is running for the CD-3 seat currently held by Democrat Congresswoman Susie Lee. His competition in the republican primary includes former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and actress and online personality Mindy Robinson. Rodimer has picked up several big endorsements, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. John Langeler asks him why he thinks he is the best candidate, about the mail in primary election and how he would handle reopening Nevada.