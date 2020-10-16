Web Extra: Republican challenger Dan Rodimer speaks about race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While there are plenty of important seats up for grabs in the 2020 election, one of the most hotly contested races in the state is the race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat Susie Lee is facing off with Republican Challenger Dan Rodimer.

There’s been no shortage of money spent in the tightest of the congressional races. 8 News Now attempted to host a debate between the candidates but was not able to get them to agree.

So, the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy sat down with each of them for interviews.

You can watch Dan Rodimer’s interview with 8 News Now in the video player above.