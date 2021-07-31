WEB EXTRA: Republican candidate for Senate and Former Miss Nevada Sharelle Mendenhall discusses her campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Miss Nevada has thrown her hat into the ring for a U.S. Senate seat. Sharelle Mendenhall has announced her candidacy on the republican side for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat.

In this interview with the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy, Mendenhall discusses her campaign, immigration, why she supports former President Donald Trump and her thoughts on Miss Nevada 2021 being a transgender woman.

Mendenhall is facing off with Veteran Sam Brown of Reno for the republican nomination.

