WEB EXTRA: Republican candidate for Senate and Former Miss Nevada Sharelle Mendenhall discusses her campaign

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Miss Nevada has thrown her hat into the ring for a U.S. Senate seat. Sharelle Mendenhall has announced her candidacy on the republican side for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat.

In this interview with the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy, Mendenhall discusses her campaign, immigration, why she supports former President Donald Trump and her thoughts on Miss Nevada 2021 being a transgender woman.

Mendenhall is facing off with Veteran Sam Brown of Reno for the republican nomination.

You can watch her full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories