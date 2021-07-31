WEB EXTRA: Republican candidate Carolina Serrano discusses her campaign for Rep. Steven Horsford’s seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A challenger is making waves in Nevada’s 4th congressional district. In this one-on-one interview, Politics Now Host John Langeler speaks with republican Carolina Serrano about her campaign for Rep. Steven Horsford’s seat.

Serrano discusses her views on immigration, recovering from COVID-19, working on the Donald Trump campaign and taking political donations from Steve Wynn.

The UNLV graduate has raised about $50,000 for her campaign, so far. Her other republican opponent is Sam Peters.

