WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford.
The topics include: why Horsford wants to keep the Affordable Care Act and private insurance, and does not want a medicare-for-all plan; why he is taking a lead role in making rules for the 2020 census, and what Nevada stands to lose in grants if a citizenship question is included; what gun control bills he thinks that Congress can actually pass and whether he thinks that the President is a racist.