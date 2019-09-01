WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford.

The topics include: why Horsford wants to keep the Affordable Care Act and private insurance, and does not want a medicare-for-all plan; why he is taking a lead role in making rules for the 2020 census, and what Nevada stands to lose in grants if a citizenship question is included; what gun control bills he thinks that Congress can actually pass and whether he thinks that the President is a racist.

