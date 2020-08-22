WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford does an interview with Politics Now host John Langeler about various topics.

They cover everything including:

  • The Federal Covid-19 response
  • A new stimulus bill he has sponsored in the House
  • Transparency in the Paycheck Protection Program loans
  • An affair he recently admitted to having
  • Attempts to rollback DACA and immigration proposals in the works
  • Public lands and attempts by the Air Force to use part of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge
  • His Republican opponent in CD-4, former State Assemblyman Jim Marchant

