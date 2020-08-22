WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Reaction to the arrests of We Build the Wall's leaders was swift and stinging Thursday in South Texas, where many oppose a 3-mile border wall that the organization raised money to build on private property this year along the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and three associates of We Build The Wall were indicted on criminal charges that they crowdsourced online to raise over $25 million to build private border wall structures, but actually spent very little of the funds on the wall. The indictment, which was unsealed in New York, alleges that Bannon took $1 million of the donated funds and gave it to co-defendant Brian Kolfage, founder of We Build the Wall, for his personal use. According to the indictment, the defendants used fake invoices and sham vendor arrangements to try to hide their efforts. Under the arrangement, Bannon and his co-defendants allegedly paid Kolfage $100,000 up front and an additional $20,000 monthly.