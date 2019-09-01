WEB EXTRA: Rep. Mark Amodei

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius interviews Nevada Republican Congressman Mark Amodei.
The topics include why Amodei says he avoids getting into fights on social media, what immigration reform bills he thinks could reasonably pass, why he wants to see “clean” single subject immigration reform bills for things like TPS and dreamers, what gun control bills he thinks could pass, and why he is not in favor of trying to pass a wholesale repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and instead trying to tweak it.