WEB EXTRA: President Trump explains what he meant when he told Proud Boys far-right group to “stand back and stand by”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump was asked by a reporter Wednesday to explain what he meant during the debate when he told the Proud Boys, a far-right group, to “stand back and stand by.”

President Trump’s reply was as follows:

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition ‘cause I don’t really know who they are. I can only say, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work more and more as people see how bad this radical liberal Democrat movement is and how weak. The law enforcement’s gonna come back stronger and stronger. But, again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are, they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” said President Trump.

Reporter: Mr. President, did you misspeak when you said standby?

“Just standby. Look, law enforcement will do their work. They’re gonna stand down, they have to stand down. Everybody. They have to – whatever group you’re talking about, let law enforcement do the work.,” added President Trump