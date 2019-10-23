WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, talks gun control and health care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is campaigning in Las Vegas Tuesday through Wednesday.

Politics Now host Steve Sebelius sat down with the presidential hopeful and talked about gun laws, health care, the opioid crisis, drugs, Yucca Mountain and more.

On the topic of gun control, Buttigieg believes in extensive background checks and in banning the sales of some assault weapons; he specifically named the AR-15 as one he does not believe should be readily available.

“If you think about the framework of the constitution….everybody is allowed to have a sling shot, nobody is allowed to have a nuclear weapon, so somewhere in between a water balloon and predator drone, we’re going to draw the line on the sort of thing you can buy as a civilian of the United States; all we’re asking is that we draw that line a little bit tighter in order to save lives in America’s houses of worship, shopping centers and schools, ” said Mayor of South Bend Indiana Pete Buttigieg.

The aspiring candidate also discussed his position on Syria, the military and peace in the Middle East.

Buttigieg will be the keynote speaker for the Battle Born Progress annual fundraising event Tuesday evening and has several other campaigning events scheduled for Wednesday, including a dispensary tour and a roundtable with the Nevada Alliance of Retired Americans.