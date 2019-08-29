WEB EXTRA: One-on-one with Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker about economy and gun violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW reporter Orko Manna interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker, who represents New Jersey, on Wednesday.

The exclusive one-on-one comes following Booker’s remarks at the Nevada State AFL-CIO Convention in Las Vegas on August 28, 2019.

Manna asks Booker about his ties to the Las Vegas community. He asked how his gun control policies will help reduce gun violence across the country, and what his plan is to boost the economy, especially, since the valley was one of the hardest-hit communities following the Great Recession.