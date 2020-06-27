Breaking News
Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

WEB EXTRA: NV Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tim Haughinberry is the President of the Nevada Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and owner of Back Bar USA. It started up a year ago, and has grown to about 60 members. He talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about the recent Supreme Court Of The United States federal job discrimination decision, businesses reopening and how to keep it going strong, their plans for Pride Month 2020, and the growth of local LGBT businesses. Click here to go to their website and look for local LGBT businesses –> https://www.glccnv.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories