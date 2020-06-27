WEB EXTRA: NV Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

Tim Haughinberry is the President of the Nevada Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and owner of Back Bar USA. It started up a year ago, and has grown to about 60 members. He talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about the recent Supreme Court Of The United States federal job discrimination decision, businesses reopening and how to keep it going strong, their plans for Pride Month 2020, and the growth of local LGBT businesses. Click here to go to their website and look for local LGBT businesses –> https://www.glccnv.org/