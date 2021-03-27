WEB EXTRA: NV Dems Chair Judith Whitmer discusses new position, changing landscape of democratic party in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Democratic Party now has new leadership. Politics Now host John Langeler sat down with the new chair of the Nevada Democratic Party — Judith Whitmer.

The NV Dems are now headed up by a slate of members from the Democratic Socialists of America. In this interview, Whitmer discusses what’s next following the “takeover” and what direction they hope to take the party and state.

Whitmer also mentions why she thinks the state should move away from the caucus system and use a primary system instead.

You can watch her full interview, in the video above.