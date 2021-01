LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host John Langeler sat down with State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to talk about democratic priorities in the 2021 Legislative session.

Speaker Frierson discussed potential criminal justice and police reform legislation, how the state will deal with a budget that has been badly dinged by the pandemic and reacted to a mob of Trump supporters attacking Capitol Hill.

You can catch Speaker Frierson’s full interview in the video above.