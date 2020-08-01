WEB EXTRA: Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald

Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald about the race for president. McDonald answers questions about President Donald Trump taking different sides on DACA and other immigration issues, why he thinks Trump is the “law and order” candidate, campaigning in the age of COVID-19 without huge rallies, what kind of criminal justice or police reforms Trump would be in favor of, and why he thinks the Nevada Republicans have their biggest ground game in history ready to go.