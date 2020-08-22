WEB EXTRA: Nevada Congressional District 3 Candidate Dan Rodimer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Republican Congressional District 3 candidate Dan Rodimer about myriad subjects.
The discussion covers:
- His race against Susie Lee
- Why he wants to see schools back open
- Transparency in the Paycheck Protection Program and possible stimulus bills
- 911 calls made from his house in 2018 by his now-wife
- His positions on DACA and other immigration reform proposals
- Working across the aisle in Congress and how we would do it
- His endorsement by police unions and any potential police reforms bills Congress may take up