WEB EXTRA: Nevada Congressional District 3 Candidate Dan Rodimer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Republican Congressional District 3 candidate Dan Rodimer about myriad subjects.

The discussion covers:

  • His race against Susie Lee
  • Why he wants to see schools back open
  • Transparency in the Paycheck Protection Program and possible stimulus bills
  • 911 calls made from his house in 2018 by his now-wife
  • His positions on DACA and other immigration reform proposals
  • Working across the aisle in Congress and how we would do it
  • His endorsement by police unions and any potential police reforms bills Congress may take up

