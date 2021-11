LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske is running for Las Vegas City Council Ward-4.

That is the seat currently held by Stavros Anthony, who is term-limited. She opens up to Politics Now host John Langler about the domestic violence incident by her ex-husband that cost her that assembly seat in 2008.

Plus what her top three priorities would be, and why she is concerned most about crime in that ward.