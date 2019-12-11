Web Extra: Joe Biden interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden took some time for a one-on-one interview with Politics Now host Steve Sebelius.

The two discussed his campaign and what could be around the corner if Biden were to win the presidency. Vice President Biden talks about his record on the Afghanistan war amid the recent release of The Afghanistan Papers by the Washington Post.

Sebelius also questioned Biden about the ongoing Ukraine controversy, including his family’s involvement and the allegations against President Trump. Biden also commented on President Trump’s possible impeachment.