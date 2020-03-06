WEB EXTRA: Hunter Cain, candidate for Clark County Commission District C

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews Hunter Cain in his run for the Clark County Commission District C seat.

Current Commissioner Larry Brown has term-limited out. Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews Hunter Cain in his run for the Clark County Commission District C seat.

Cain is a former aide to Congresswoman Dina Titus. He talks about going from being homeless to joining the military, and how he thinks the homelessness problem in Clark County needs to be addressed. As a foster parent, Cain also talks about changes he wants to see with how the child care systems are run, and also changes he wants to make to the Business Development Council.