WEB EXTRA: Henderson mayoral candidate Michelle Romero discusses top priorities in her campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson City Councilwoman Michelle Romero is getting the word out about her campaign for Henderson Mayor.

She sat down with Politics Now host John Langeler about why she is running and what she has at the top of her to-do list if she wins the seat.

Councilwoman Romero also discusses why public safety is her top issue, how she hopes to break Henderson off into it’s own school district, economic development in the city and drawing more businesses.

You can watch the full interview with Councilwoman Romero in the video player above.