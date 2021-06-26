WEB EXTRA: Gov. Sisolak discusses legislative session, 2022 gubernatorial race in one-on-one interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several controversial bills were discussed during the 2021 legislative session in Carson City. In this interview, Politics Now host John Langeler sits down with Governor Steve Sisolak to discuss some of the most notable, including: innovations zones, abolishing the death penalty and fixing DETR.

And the state is trying something new when it comes to vaccines. Governor Sisolak touches on Nevada’s new vaccination incentive program, which kicks off in less than two weeks.

Plus, more candidates are throwing their hats into the ring for the 2022 election. Governor Sisolak talks about the most important issues on his plate, as he looks to win reelection.