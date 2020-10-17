Countdown to Presidential Election
Web Extra: Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with 8 News Now about 2020 presidential race

by: David Charns,

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Democratic Presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Senator John Kerry is now campaigning on behalf of Joe Biden.

Kerry was chosen as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004.

He took some time to talk with the I-Team’s David Charns about how he expects Biden will handle recent peace accords in the Middle East, tackling coronavirus in the United States and also the violence breaking out in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

