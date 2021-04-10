Web Extra: Former Politics Now host Steve Sebelius breaks down 2022 races in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a year and a half away, but the 2022 gubernatorial race is already heating up.

Former Politics Now host and current Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government Editor Steve Sebelius sits down with John Langeler to talk about the upcoming 2022 races in Nevada.

With Governor Steve Sisolak appearing to plan to run for reelection, Sebelius ponders some names on the republican side who could challenge the incumbent.

You can watch Steve Sebelius’ full interview in the video above.