LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned for Joe Biden in Las Vegas this weekend.

She attended various events, including a voting rights discussion and a conversation with Black women about their important role in this election.

8 News Now reporter Orko Manna spoke with Abrams in a one-on-one interview.

She is encouraging Nevadans to continue voting early — and on Election Day, which is just over one week away.