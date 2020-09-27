WEB EXTRA: Eric Trump

The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy interviewed Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, during his trip to Nevada for rallies in Pahrump and Las Vegas. Murphy asks about trying to win over Latino voters, the fines faced by the location that held a Donald Trump rally a few weeks ago for violating Covid-19 directives, and if any precautions will be taken at the Pahrump location. Eric Trump accuses Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak of trying to shut down the Pahrump rally. Sisolak later responded to us and denied having any talked to anyone about the Pahrump rally.