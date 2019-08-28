WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro talks his plans for economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidential candidate Julián Castro shared more about his vision for the United States’ economic future and its families during a brief interview with reporters at the Nevada State AFL-CIO Convention.

Castro said it would not surprise him if our nation falls into a recession but hopes it does not happen.

Castro acknowledged he knows there are several families out there struggling, regardless of showing up on the employment roles due to low wages and the cost of living.

He outlined what this country needs to do for 21st century families, including raising minimum wage, universal child care, housing affordability, universal Pre-K, tuition-free state universities and more.