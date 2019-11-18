WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro discusses future of his campaign, appealing to Nevada voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro was in town Sunday for the Nevada Democratic Party’s “First in the West” event, highlighting the importance of the caucus in Nevada, which is just three months away.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna spoke with the former HUD secretary about not qualifying for the November debate, and how that will impact his campaign moving forward. Castro also expanded on his comments on why he believes Iowa and New Hampshire should not be the earliest states during primary season.

Watch the video clip for the full interview.