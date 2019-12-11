WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talks union support, candidate diversity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was in town Tuesday, speaking at a town hall hosted by Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna sat down with Sen. Sanders for a one-on-one interview, discussing the importance of union support in the 2020 election. Sen. Sanders says he is committed to fighting for working families.

He also addresses the issue of candidate diversity among the Democratic presidential hopefuls — and speaks to how diverse he plans his cabinet to be. Sen. Sanders also gives his thoughts on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Watch the video above for the full interview.