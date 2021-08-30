WEB EXTRA: Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about his run for re-election. They talk about an increase in murders, diversion programs for low-level offenders, when and why cases get taken to a grand jury, including those involving police officers, and more. They also address recent accusations of favortism towards high-profile attorneys including David Chesnoff. Chesnoff’s attorney Rebecca Kaufman told us those accusations are being retracted and sent us this statement: There is no evidence that David Chesnoff or his firm engaged in unethical or illegal behavior. Under Nevada law, making donations to campaigns of elected officials within statutory limits, including to judges and district attorneys, is protected First Amendment activity and cannot be the basis to demonstrate bias or warrant recusal.