WEB EXTRA: CD-4 candidate Jim Marchant

Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Congressional District 4 republican candidate Jim Marchant about his attempt to unseat incumbent Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford. Marchant is a former member of the Nevada State Assembly. He answers questions about the Covid-19 response so far, if we need more federal stimulus packages, how he feels about DACA and what immigration policies he would vote for in Congress, and why he wants to preserve Nevada’s public lands, but is not in favor of selling it off to private businesses.