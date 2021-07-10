WEB EXTRA: ‘Caridad’ founder Merideth Spriggs on the homeless situation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has been hard for many different populations across the globe, and the homeless have been severely impacted over the past year and a half.

In this web extra, Politics Now host John Langeler sits down with Merideth Spriggs, the founder of “Caridad.” Caridad has a garden in downtown Las Vegas that provides both food and employment for formerly homeless US Vets.

Spriggs talks about how the pandemic has affected the homeless, if the city is enforcing no-camping ordinances, how the city can best spend hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money on affordable housing and what she thinks the most important need for our homeless population is.

You can watch the whole interview in the video player above.