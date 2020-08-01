WEB EXTRA: Biden Campaign senior advisor, St. Sen. Yvanna Cancela

Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Senior Advisor to the Biden Campaign in Nevada, State Senator Yvanna Cancela. She answers questions about why Biden hasn’t visited Nevada in months, what he would have done differently than President Donald Trump to stop the spread of Covid-19, what Biden will do to deal with racial tensions in America, the role of the federal government in stopping protests from turning into riots, why she isn’t taking a win in Nevada for granted, and what will happen with America’s immigration system.