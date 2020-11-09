WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden to deliver remarks following first meeting of his COVID task force

LAS VEGAS (NewsFeedNow/AP) — As he begins his transition to the presidency, President-elect Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight: reining in the pandemic that has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

On Monday, Biden announced the members of his coronavirus task force that will develop a blueprint for fighting the pandemic. It includes doctors and scientists who have served in previous administrations, many of them experts in public health, vaccines, and infectious diseases.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to speak from Wilmington, Delaware following the first meeting of his COVID task force at 8:30 a.m. He will discuss his plan for COVID-19 and the economy.

Notable among the members is Rick Bright, a vaccine expert and former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. He had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was reassigned to a lesser job because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.