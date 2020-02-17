Elizabeth Warren continues on campaign trail and pushing for ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ in town hall

HENDERSON (KLAS) — As we inch closer to caucus day, presidential candidates are making stops throughout Nevada. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall this afternoon in Henderson.

#LIVE: Elizabeth Warren Early Vote town hall. Guest speaker, Brandon Wolf, a Pulse Nightclub survivor, gun violence prevention activist takes the stage. WATCH: https://t.co/twfqTN6PE6 #8NN #YLEH pic.twitter.com/AGZgbjijY6 — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 17, 2020

“2020 is our moment,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Warren is trying to engage caucus-goers while early voting is underway. Her supporters who were at today’s event are hopeful she will do better here than she did in New Hampshire.

It was standing room only Monday as Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted an early voting town hall at College of Southern Nevada in Henderson.

View the full town hall event below:

“On student loans, it is complete cancelation up to a certain income,” said Warren at the town hall.

Warren discussed a number of topics such as health care, student debt and the wealth tax she has proposed.

Warren explained how she would address a number of issues if she were in the White House.

“I’m going to pass my anti-corruption bill to reduce the influence of money in Washington… We’re going to make this congress responsive to the American people… We’re going to get a wealth tax,” said Warren.

Monday’s town hall is the start of a busy week. She has a number of events leading up to a caucus day this Saturday.

“All I am asking you is to get in this fight,” added Warren.

After a disappointing turnout in New Hampshire, Warren is pushing Nevadans to get out and vote. Supporters are optimistic.

“I’ve been knocking on doors for her since June and I am real convinced that our vote is solid,” said Tom Edwards, Summerlin resident.

“I think that it’s early in the race, I think she still has time to meet more people, ” said Meg Rumbaugh, Las Vegas resident.

Supporters drove to Henderson from all parts of the Valley to catch Warren on stage. They say this week will be important for their candidate.

“She gives me the most vision, and she seems to have the most level-headed plan, step-by-step, to unravel the situation,” said Gloria Jateon, Sun City Resident.

#LIVE: "You reach down deep…and take care of the people you love," Elizabeth Warren on stage at 'Get Out the Early Vote' town hall in Henderson. WATCH: https://t.co/twfqTN6PE6 #8NN #YLEH pic.twitter.com/DOTG7CAGTY — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 17, 2020

This is one of the many events planned leading up to the caucus on Saturday. This evening, she joins Mi Familia Vota at an event in Las Vegas to discuss issues impacting the Latino and immigrant communities.

Tomorrow morning Warren will be hosting an event in North Las Vegas where she plans to discuss affordable housing and senior issues.

