Warren to hold 2020 organizing event in Nevada on Sunday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to local residents during an organizing event, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democrat Elizabeth Warren is expected to make her first visit to Nevada on Sunday as a presidential candidate.

The Massachusetts senator is holding a 3:30 p.m. organizing event at the Springs Preserve gardens, museum and events center in Las Vegas.

The event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved online.

Warren canceled an earlier visit in late January to remain in Washington to vote on a plan to reopen the U.S. government after a 35-day partial shutdown.

The potential for another shutdown is looming. Negotiations on border security broke down over the weekend in Washington and lawmakers have until midnight Friday to prevent another partial shutdown.

Warren is the third announced or potential Democratic 2020 candidate to hold public events in the early-nominating state Nevada so far this year.