In this June 23, 2021, photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas this weekend as part of a nationwide tour.

The vice president will be in town on Saturday, July 3, as part of the administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour to celebrate the country’s progress against the coronavirus.

No other details were released.

