LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As major international and domestic stories unfolded, Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in North Las Vegas to listen to what’s on the minds of college students.

Hundreds of students crowded an auditorium at the College of Southern Nevada’s north campus at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. as part of Harris’ nationwide Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.

Harris touched on controversial issues Thursday, as she and President Joe Biden run for re-election.

“There are powerful forces in our country that are trying to make it more difficult for you to vote. Understand that,” Harris said.

CSN was the vice president’s 18th college stop so far this year.

She discussed guns, abortion, voting rights, equality and climate change.

“I’m in favor of the Second Amendment but we need an assault weapons ban. We need universal background checks. We need red flag laws,” Harris said.

In Nevada, there are universal background checks and red flag laws, but not an assault weapons ban.

According to the VP’s office, she chose CSN for its award-winning programs and its diversity.

The community college serves a large Hispanic and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander population.

“We’re very proud of our students because in a lot of ways, it’s a recognition of the potential here to change the landscape of higher education around the country,” CSN President Federico Zaragoza said.

The vice president did not address the war in Israel or the race for the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harris is scheduled to continue her tour on Tuesday, visiting Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.