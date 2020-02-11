Voting underway in New Hampshire, first in the nation primary election

BEDFORD, NH (CBS) — Voting is underway in the first in the nation primary. The candidates have done everything they can to sell their message, now it’s up to the voters in New Hampshire to decide who they will support for the Democratic nomination.

“Win with Warren!”

Candidates were out at polling locations to deliver donuts and thank supporters.

Senator Bernie Sanders who is leading in the polls capped off his New Hampshire campaign in front of more than 7,500 supporters last night.

“We had, by far, the largest rally that any Democratic candidate in the New Hampshire primary has had,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

We’ve seen long lines of people to vote at this location in Bedford, but polls show nearly half of New Hampshire’s voters are making up their minds at the last minute.

“I voted for Amy,” said Tracey Richmond, New Hampshire voter.

“If it hadn’t been Amy Klobuchar, who would have been your runner up?” asked CBS Reporter Laura Podesta.

“Oh gosh, I was really undecided. That’s a really good question,” added Richmond, New Hampshire voter.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has moved up the polls in the last week giving her the biggest boost since Iowa.

“It is here that many candidates that are not as well known, or maybe don’t have the biggest bank account, find their footing in the state of New Hampshire,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading in the other direction in polls.

“We’re still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire and then we’ll see what happens,” said Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

Biden will skip an election night New Hampshire celebration and campaign in South Carolina instead.

Nevada is the next state to vote with a caucus on February 22nd, followed by the South Carolina primary on February 29th.