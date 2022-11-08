LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It wasn’t a presidential election, but turnout this year was big in Clark County.

“The dynamic has changed in Clark County with the introduction of mail,” Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Tuesday night at Election Department headquarters in North Las Vegas.

“I can tell you already that the Election Day turnout for this election is going to be higher than the 2020 general. So it’s very hard to predict. But we’re prepared to handle it. We’ll be processing votes accordingly.”

Gloria answered reporters’ questions as workers went through tasks that used to be routine but have become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent years.

The usual difficulties with election machines were dealt taken care of, Gloria said. “We’ve got issues with machines every election, but we’ve dealt with all of them.”

Then he laid out the task that had to be done by the end of the workday. He said the job wouldn’t be done until vote totals have been released from today’s balloting at the polls, all the early voting results and all the mail ballots that were received. What’s still to count? Mail ballots that were dropped off today, and any mail ballots received before Saturday’s deadline. Gloria said provisional ballots can’t be counted until communication with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is complete.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. (Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

Earlier tonight, Democrats filed a lawsuit to keep polls open longer, but a judge denied the request.

“It may have taken a little bit longer for them to get through the line, but at 7:00 we put somebody at the end of every line and all of those voters had an opportunity to vote,” Gloria said.

Gloria added that there were no security issues.

There were some problems with election observers today, but those were also dealt with, Gloria said. There was some electioneering going on at polling places, too.

“We have procedures in place for anything that would be out of the ordinary, so we’d be prepared to respond. But at this point, we don’t have any issues,” Gloria said.

The U.S. Justice Department’s presence for the election didn’t have anything to do with police election observers, he said. Civil rights were the focus of federal authorities.

He said the 50 to 60 people working Tuesday night were just the tip of the work that went into Election Day. He said several thousand people are involved in making an election happen. Earlier today, a crew of 300 was at the warehouse for mail ballot processing.

Gloria couldn’t say how late crews would work tonight as they waited for ballot boxes to arrive.

All ballots from Clark County arrived at the warehouse before 11 p.m.