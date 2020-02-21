Voters weigh in on the Las Vegas presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The gloves came off last night in one of the fieriest Democratic presidential debates to date. Voters weighed in as candidates race to the White House.

While many voters 8 News Now spoke to had different opinions on who won the debate, they did say that this is one of the first times they’ve seen the candidates directly go after one another.

Michael Bloomberg joined the candidates for the first time on the debate stage. Voters we spoke to said he received a lot of heat from candidates, such as Elizabeth Warren.

They also noted the tense interactions between Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

As this election continues to ramp up, a voter said he expects to see more direct attacks like the ones we saw last night.

One man said he noted the candidates were going after each other, instead of President Trump.

“They came out swinging. I’ve watched other debates, and they were snooze fests. But last night, they were landing blows,” said Alan Pulsipher.

Rod Belford noted, “I’m leaning towards Joe Biden. I think he’s more even keeled. Bernie has a lot of enthusiasm, but I don’t think we need a revolution right now. I think we need normalcy. I think most Democrats want to get back to before Trump.”

Voters also weighed in across social media.

8 News Now polled viewers on Facebook, asking who they think won the debate. More than 70% of people did not watch the debate last night, and around 30% said they did. Several viewers commented they think President Trump won the debate.