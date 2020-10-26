Voters share their experiences during last week of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week from tomorrow is election day, and this is the last week to vote early. So far, nearly 700,000 people have voted in person or by mail.

Centennial Center in Centennial Hills continues to be the most popular voting location in the Valley, with more than 16,000 people participating at this location alone.

“I got it done. I am very very proud,” said voter Elizabeth Pattarettu.

This is the last week to vote early. We are back out at the Centennial Hills polling location. So far more than 16,000 people have voted here. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/543jh7ahPk — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 26, 2020

As we inch closer to election day, more people are casting their ballot early.

“We caught the line just at the right time, and so we went in pretty quick, especially given that it is a cold day,” said voter Tom Wheeler.

In Clark County, so far this year, around 194,000 people have voted early. That’s down from 2016, when 233,000 voted early.

People say it has been easy.

“I just assumed it would be a longer line. I wanted to make sure I cast my ballot,” said voter Teri Buhler. “I think that is important.”

The lines were shorter for the second week. Voters say the ballot can be overwhelming but doing your homework can help you get through quicker.

“We looked at all of the different recommendations, and then we marked all of our ballot, and then came here,” Wheeler explained, “and it only took a few minutes.”

“I did my homework, so it was easy,” said Pattarettu. “Used my sample ballot, and it was easy. I made it work.”

In 2016, there were 20,000 more voters during the second week, so the polls do have a possibility of getting busier as the week goes on.

“That was my goal: to get it done instead of waiting until the last moment in the chaos,” said Pattarettu.

You have four more days to vote early, and it ends on Friday. For locations and hours, click here. For a map version, click here.