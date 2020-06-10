Voters express frustration with mail-in Primary election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lot of Valley voters are talking about delays and frustrations with the mail-in election Tuesday. Despite the mail-in protocol, many voted in person for a variety of reasons.

Some were left standing in line for hours.

“Get out and vote,” urged voter Anthony Hughes. “And more importantly, please get it together so we don’t have these long lines like this in this sweltering heat in Las Vegas.”

The tallies didn’t come in until after 2 a.m. Wednesday. That’s because despite officials telling people to mail in ballots, all three same-day registration centers had lines that spilled out the doors and down the sidewalks, creating a wait time for some of fix, six, even up to seven hours.

People who did not receive a ballot, or made a mistake on the mail-in ballot, were required to go to one of three centers for a new one.

Desert Breeze Community Center, the Clark County Election Department and the Paradise Recreation Center were the same-day registration centers, in addition to almost 30 other drop-off locations.

8 News Now caught up with Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, today. He said they were trying to limit exposure to COVID-19, made a plan and followed through as best they could, as no electronic voting machines were used.

Gloria admitted not knowing that the election would be held by mail-in until late March created a challenge for his staff.

“It was an exhausting day,” said Gloria. “It’s unacceptable the length of lines. We thank voters for patience. And staff, we will definitely make it better for the general election.”

He said they are having discussions already about how to approach November’s general election.

They will have in-person voting for the early voting period and on election day.